Armenian PM invites Iran's Vice President to visit Yerevan

Armenian President sends congratulatory message to his Turkmen counterpart

Putin to meet with representatives of German businesses on October 12

PACE delegates fail to elect president again, third round set for October 10

EU does not recognize independence of Catalonia

Armenian delegate: Absolute majority needed in PACE presidential election

Minister: Over 3,500 cases of domestic violence registered in Armenia over 4 years

Berlin ready to improve relations with Ankara only after release of German nationals

Way Out parliament faction of Armenia: PACE President Agramunt’s stepping down was no surprise

PACE delegates fail to elect new head in first round of elections

Armenia Culture Days to be held in Russia

Murat Arslan awarded Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize 2017

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia President says Investigative Committee officers are aware of importance of their mission (PHOTOS)

Armenian delegate to PACE urges Hungary to clarify how murderer Safarov was sold for $7.6 million

Republican Party of Armenia: Matter will not end with PACE President Agramunt stepping down

Armenia ruling party: No discussions took place on President Sargsyan’s nomination as PM

Karabakh defense minister hospitalized

Turkey announces launch of operation in Idlib

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan is unable to ensure rule of law

€60 thousand stolen from bank in downtown Yerevan (PHOTO)

CSTO troops “to clear” Armenia from “terrorists” during military drills

Armenia army: CSTO countries are ready to jointly response to challenges and threats (PHOTOS)

Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Richard Thaler

ARF: Armenia is not interested in Azerbaijan’s fate at PACE

Khachaturov: CSTO countries’ leaders have same idea for future of our organization

Baghdad: Barzani is ready to freeze referendum results in exchange for lifting sanctions

Russia and Saudi Arabia agree on S-400 supplies

Karabakh FM meets with members of the California State Legislature

Armenia’s Nalbandian to head to Russia

Yerevan elderly man dies in apartment fire (PHOTOS)

Turkey embassy in Washington suspends issuance of visas to U.S. citizens

Global oil prices on the rise

Armenia engineers introduce new algorithm for solar energy payment by crypto currency

Armenia’s oldest living person: It’s easy now; it was difficult at that time (PHOTOS)

PACE to debate two reports on Azerbaijan on October 11

US suspends visa services in Turkey

Las Vegas Armenian-American community honors memory of shooting victims

Trade center in Moscow region catches fire

76-year-old killed in Armenia accident (PHOTO)

Kurds ready for dialogue with Baghdad without preconditions

Iran warns US: We will consider American army to be like ISIS

Karabakh president attends trade fair (PHOTO)

Yildirim: Turkey works with Russia to ensure safety in Idlib

Trump is convinced Iran supports North Korea

Catholicos Aram I: Revival of Syria’s Christian community must be a priority

Trump: Only one thing will work on North Korea

Las Vegas shooter wanted to kill as many people as possible

Canada man wins $31.3 million jackpot

Turkish FM says will work to improve ties with Germany

Rouhani: Neither Trump nor tens of other Trumps can undo benefits of nuclear deal

Beijing announces yellow level of danger because of strong fog

11 injured in car crash near London museum, terrorism ruled out

Car ploughs into crowd in London

Karabakh President receives delegation of California State Assembly

Turkey backs Syrian rebels for "serious operation" in Idlib

OSCE Minsk Group: Presidents Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm their readiness to continue negotiations

Sidorov: CSTO events do not curtail member countries’ sovereignty

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says military exercises in Armenia contributed to strengthening of friendship and cooperation

Italy businessman to produce semi-finished pizzas in Armenia’s Kapan (PHOTOS)

Baghdad asks Ankara and Tehran to close their checkpoints on border with Iraqi Kurdistan

Armenia deflation to be 1.5% next year

Armenia President pays working visit to Vayotz Dzor Province (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM to head to Iran on official visit

Armenia, Karabakh FMs discuss cooperation

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 1,100 shots within one week

CSTO military exercises conducted in Armenia

CSTO: Organization’s forces are ready to help Armenia if needed

Sargsyan to Putin: We have managed to complement Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda with new joint initiatives

Hrant Dink murder trial: 5 suspects released from courtroom

Armenian cross-stone to be placed in Georgia village church, but 3 years later

US, France presidents have telephonic conversation

Armenia marks Librarian’s Day

Newspaper: Russia analyst - Moscow’s efforts to maintain balance of power in Karabakh conflict are ineffective

Urartian exhibition displayed at Berlin Pergamon Museum (PHOTOS)

U.S. approves possible $15bn sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia

LA Times review: “Architects of Denial” documentary, a powerful look at Armenian Genocide

US lifts Sudan sanctions

US military halts exercises over Qatar crisis

Armenian PM and Minister of Industry of Belarus discuss opportunities for fostering economic cooperation

UN and Germany urge Trump not to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal

Denmark set to ban the burqa and niqab

Khachkar installed in Bulgarian city of Bansko

Government of Catalonia announces final results of independence referendum

Armenian PM receives Russian Minister of Trade and Commerce

Armenian, CSTO united forces chiefs discuss joint military drills

Turkish FM: Reaction from US to the employee's arrest is "nonsense"

Armenia's PM and Samsung’s Vice-President discuss projects planned in Armenia

Turkish FM: If Baghdad asks, we will shut oil pipeline to Iraqi Kurdistan

Armenia President: We can ensure very huge leap in tourism

Dollar rises, euro drops in Armenia

Spain cabinet passes law to ease companies' exit from Catalonia

Serzh Sargsyan: We need to explain Armenia’s competitive advantages to Italian businessmen

Armenia’s Sargsyan, Minsk Group mediators confer on talk with Azerbaijan president

Roger Gale becomes acting president of PACE

Armenian delegate: Agramunt realized he has no other option, but to resign

Sargsyan: Armenia-Russia joint initiatives grow thanks to EAEU cooperation

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons gets Nobel Peace Prize

Pedro Agramunt resigns as PACE president

Parliament: Armenia has no territorial issue with Azerbaijan