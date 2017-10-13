CSTO military exercises conclude in Armenia (PHOTOS)

The “Interaction 2017” military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CSTO KSOR) have concluded Friday in Armenia (PHOTOS).

About 2,500 military servicemen, close to 500 equipment, and 25 flying devices were involved in these maneuvers, which had started on Monday.

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan as well as the military attachés of embassies accredited in Armenia followed the final phase of these drills.

Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, summed up the results of these military exercises, and pointed to the high level of collaboration. He added, however, that the shortcomings will be analyzed to make the system more efficient.