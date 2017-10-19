Catholicos of Armenians in Berlin, meets with Germany president

ETCHMIADZIN. – Within the framework of the official events held for the 500th anniversary of The Reformation in Europe, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II—together with the heads of the Eastern Orthodox churches—had an official meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, in capital city Berlin.

The Catholicos, in particular, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the German people and authorities for supporting the Armenian people in the recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide, Information Services of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On the same day, Karekin II got together with the Armenian Church community in Berlin.