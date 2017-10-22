News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 22
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
Minister: Armenia national debt/GDP ratio will be reduced by 1 percentage point in 2018
10:56, 22.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In 2018, the national debt/GDP ratio in Armenia will be reduced by one percentage point.

The Minister of Finance, Vardan Aramyan, announced the aforesaid at a seminar for business journalists, and which kicked off in Hankavan village and summer resort in the Kotayk Province.

“This year efforts were made so that this growth rate will stop,” explained the minister. “And in 2018, according to assessments that are based also on the calculation of a stable scenario of exchange rates, the [national] debt/GDP ratio will drop by one percentage point [in Armenia].”

The world economies had responded to the crisis by way of a stimulating fiscal policy. As a result, the government debt/GDP indicators have increased after the crisis.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news