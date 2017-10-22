Minister: Armenia national debt/GDP ratio will be reduced by 1 percentage point in 2018

In 2018, the national debt/GDP ratio in Armenia will be reduced by one percentage point.
The Minister of Finance, Vardan Aramyan, announced the aforesaid at a seminar for business journalists, and which kicked off in Hankavan village and summer resort in the Kotayk Province.
“This year efforts were made so that this growth rate will stop,” explained the minister. “And in 2018, according to assessments that are based also on the calculation of a stable scenario of exchange rates, the [national] debt/GDP ratio will drop by one percentage point [in Armenia].”
The world economies had responded to the crisis by way of a stimulating fiscal policy. As a result, the government debt/GDP indicators have increased after the crisis.