On Monday at around 3:05pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire along their line of contact with the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, for the second time in one day.

They have fired another Spike anti-tank guided missile in an easterly direction of the line of contact.

But so as not to increase tension on the line of contact, the NKR Defense Army vanguard units continued to show restraint and did not take actions in response.