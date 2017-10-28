News
Russia regional army aviation celebrates anniversary during military exercises in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Aviation pilots from the Russian Armed Forces’ Southern Military Okrug (district) military base in Armenia have celebrated their 69th anniversary during the tactical exercises that were conducted along the lines of the 2017 educational summer period.

In this connection, military helicopter crews conducted separate flights and developed cooperation in pairs.

Motorized rifle divisions of the units assisted them.

The 2017 graduates also joined the seasoned pilots in these tactical exercises.

About ten helicopters and more than fifty military equipments were used, and over 150 servicemen participated in the maneuvers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
