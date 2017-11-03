Leader of Turkish Republican People's Party urges to call Erdogan fascist and dictator

Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu gave some advice during the meeting with the leadership of the party, Cumhuriyet reported.

The leader of the party touched upon the Turkish President's lawsuit against the deputy chairman of their party, who called Erdogan fascist and dictator.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu urged the party members to continue to act in the same vein and not to avoid calling Erdogan fascist and dictator.

Earlier it was reported that President Tayyip Erdogan filed a criminal complaint against a prominent opposition lawmaker Bulent Tezcan on Tuesday, one of Erdogan’s lawyers said, after the deputy called the Turkish leader a fascist dictator.