News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 03
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.99
EUR
563.46
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Leader of Turkish Republican People's Party urges to call Erdogan fascist and dictator
Leader of Turkish Republican People's Party urges to call Erdogan fascist and dictator
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu gave some advice during the meeting with the leadership of the party, Cumhuriyet reported.

The leader of the party touched upon the Turkish President's lawsuit against the deputy chairman of their party, who called Erdogan fascist and dictator.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu urged the party members to continue to act in the same vein and not to avoid calling Erdogan  fascist and dictator.

Earlier it was reported that President Tayyip Erdogan filed a criminal complaint against a prominent opposition lawmaker Bulent Tezcan on Tuesday, one of Erdogan’s lawyers said, after the deputy called the Turkish leader a fascist dictator.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey’s Erdoğan asks Ankara mayor to step down
Gökçek is a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which is led by the president…
 Erdoğan says if ruling party loses next election, entire Turkey will lose
The president and party chairman noted that they do not want a new June 7 elections, when the AKP received fewer votes…
 Luxembourg FM slams Turkey over human rights situation
Asselborn said the situation with human rights is awful...
 Turkish journalist calls Ataturk "big germ"
Yildirim began to receive many insults and threats after his statement...
 831 people detained in Turkey over alleged links to Gülen
The law enforcement authorities also detained 213 people suspected of membership to Kurdistan Workers' Party ...
 Istanbul-Armenian writer: Erdogan's regime cannot last long
They told me not to speak, but I'll speak...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news