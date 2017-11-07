Wencai Zhang: ADB will continue assisting in Armenia economy digitization (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Tuesday received Vice-President (Operations 1) Wencai Zhang of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

First, the president lauded the ADB mission and part in Armenia’s economic development, and expressed the hope that their productive cooperation will continue, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The ADB senior official, for his part, noted that cooperation between the bank and Armenia has made noticeable progress, and said several major ADB programs have had their impact on the country’s economic development.

Also, Wencai Zhang informed that the bank is currently developing the Armenia Partnership Strategy for 2019-2023, which will include medium- and long-term development programs. He added that the ADB stands ready to assist Armenia in not only implementation of national programs, but also in promotion of regional cooperation.

The President, in turn, asked that when developing this new strategy, a particular attention be paid to infrastructural development projects. And Sargsyan considered consistent continuation of reforms in key directions as the next priority for Armenia.

ADB Vice-President Wencai Zhang, for his part, assured that the bank will continue to provide assistance to the key projects, including the digitization of Armenia’s economy.