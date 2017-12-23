US to sell anti-tank missiles to Ukraine?

Four US State Department sources told ABC News that President Donald Trump is expected to announce his approval of a plan to sell anti-tank missiles to the Ukrainian government, reported the Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of Germany.
This move would mark a significant escalation in lethal US military support for the Ukrainian forces, which can use these weapons in the ongoing military actions in eastern Ukraine.
If Trump formally signs off, the plan will be presented to Congress for a 30 day review period where it would need to be approved before the State Department can implement it.
The total respective package of $47 million includes the sale of 210 anti-tank missiles and 35 launchers.