China MFA expresses support to UN resolution on toughening sanctions against N. Korea

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Spokesperson Hua Chunying stated that the ministry has approved the text of a new United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution that calls for toughening the sanctions on North Korea, and has expressed support to the consistent implementation of the provisions of this resolution by all countries, according to TASS Russian News Agency.
“The Chinese side hopes that all relevant parties can implement the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea; i.e. North Korea]-related resolutions of the UN Security Council, including Resolution 2397, in a comprehensive and balanced manner, and promote the peaceful settlement of the Korean Peninsula-related issue,” she noted, in particular.