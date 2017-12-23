News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Israel to formally announce withdrawal from UNESCO
Israel to formally announce withdrawal from UNESCO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Friday to submit a formal letter to the organization's director-general announcing Israel's departure from the UN body. 

"The letter will be submitted by Ambassador Carmel Sharma-Hacohen in the coming days, certainly before the end of the year," said Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon.

The UNESCO constitution holds that a country's withdrawal from the organization takes effect on 31 December of the year following that during which the notice was given. Accordingly, Israel's departure will become effective on 31 December 2018.

Israel signaled its intention to leave the body in October, hours after the US announced its withdrawal. Netanyahu praised the American declaration, calling it "a brave and moral decision, because UNESCO has become the theater of the absurd and because instead of preserving history, it distorts it."

The US listed "concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO," as reasons for its departure. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN budget for the next two years will be $ 5.395 billion
The UN budget is formed from the contributions of 193 countries that are members of the organization...
 UN Security council condemns Houthi missile attack on Riyadh
And it expressed concern by the Houthis’ plans to continue their attacks on Saudi Arabia…
 UN slaps new sanctions on North Korea
It is the third raft of sanctions imposed on North Korea this year…
 Trump administration to consider possible responses to UN General Assembly voting on Jerusalem
US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said Thursday that…
 Erdogan urges Trump to rescind Jerusalem decision
We expect the Trump administration to rescind without further delay its unfortunate decision, whose illegality has been clearly established by the UNGA...
 Palestinian President Abbas welcomes UN vote on Jerusalem
The vote is a victory for Palestine…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news