Armenia truck driver stuck at Russia-Georgia border checkpoint says they are in desperate situation (PHOTOS)
Armenia truck driver stuck at Russia-Georgia border checkpoint says they are in desperate situation (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Society

Armenian truck driver Gegham Barseghyan, who is stranded on the Russian side near the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Georgia-Russia border for the fourth day, has informed that numerous other drivers are in a desperate situation there, and that no one is rendering them any assistance.

Barseghyan on Tuesday told Armenian News-NEWS.am that many trucks are stranded 60 kilometers from the border with Georgia, and that there are no officials around from whom they can find out how long they will remain there.

As reported earlier, according to the information received from the Consulate General of Armenia in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) had pitched tents and set up a field kitchen for the Armenian citizens that are stranded at the Upper Lars checkpoint.

When asked whether there is such a thing, Gegham Barseghyan responded as follows, in particular: “Nobody either approaches or says, ‘What do you need?’ There is neither tent nor food.”

According to information by the Emergency Situations Department of Georgia, the country’s Stepantsminda-Larsi Highway, which leads to the Armenian border, is now open solely for passenger vehicles that seat up to 12 people.

And the Russian MES has informed that 385 trucks stand in line on the Russian side.
Հայերեն
