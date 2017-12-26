Santa Claus delivers over 7.2 billion gifts and returns to North Pole

Santa Claus delivered gifts on Christmas Eve and returned to the North Pole, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported.
According to NORAD, Santa Claus’ last stop was in Hawaii. During the Christmas night, he delivered over 7.2 billion gifts worldwide.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command was tracking Santa Claus' trip around the world on December 24. First gifts were delivered in Australia and New Zealand, and then the NORAD radar fixed Santa’s flight to Japan, Malaysia, China, India, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America and North America. Four Air Force fighters CF-18 accompanied Santa Claus through Canadian airspace.
NORAD has been tracking Santa Claus’ journeys since 1955. Special NORAD digital photo and video cameras, installed around the world, fix Santa Claus’ location during his trip