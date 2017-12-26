Sargsyan: Armenian-Georgian relations have made progress in several domains (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his official visit, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday met with chairman Irakli Kobakhidze of the Parliament of Georgia.

The speaker of the Georgian legislature expressed a conviction that such high-level mutual visits have a positive impact on bilateral state relations as well as on the strengthening of friendship between the Armenian and Georgian peoples, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Kobakhidze stressed that the Parliament of Georgia stands ready to continue developing close cooperation with Armenia.

In the ensuing talk, the interlocutors pointed to the progress that was achieved this year in several domains between Armenia and Georgia, and highlighted the efforts to maintain and further increase this progress. President Sargsyan noted that such a level of bilateral ties on this 25th anniversary year of Armenia-Georgia diplomatic relations is compelling.

Irakli Kobakhidze, for his part, lauded the activities by the Armenian members of the Georgian legislature.

In addition, the President of Armenia and the chairman of the Parliament of Georgia shared the view that the two friendship countries have common interests, and they underscored stability and peace in the region.

At the end of the talk, President Serzh Sargsyan signed the guestbook of the Georgian legislature.