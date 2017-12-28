News
Armenia PM: Government has set record at last meeting of 2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – At the last meeting of 2017, the government of Armenia has set a record in terms of the number of bills and draft decisions that were debated on. 

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan expressed such a view at the end of Thursday’s regular Cabinet session of the government.

In particular, a total of 71 law proposals and draft decisions were discussed at this meeting.

“This was one of the longest sessions of the government of the Republic of Armenia,” noted the PM. “From this, we can draw two conclusions: either we are tired, or we are not tired at all.”

Congratulating everyone on the coming New Year, Karapetyan assured that the government’s work routine will intensify in 2018, and therefore he advised his colleagues to rest well.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
