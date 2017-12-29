News
Blogger Alexander Lapshin intends to visit Armenia
Blogger Alexander Lapshin intends to visit Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Blogger Alexander Lapshin is going to visit Armenia. 

"Very soon I will come to Armenia," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"It seems that I've been everywhere in Armenia, well, or almost everywhere, except one and very interesting region - Syunik, in the south of the country, between Artsakh from the North, the Azerbaijani Nakhchivan from the East and Iran from the South. There are beautiful mountains, gorges, waterfalls and the most dangerous road in Armenia. To be honest, I can't find its coordinates, but only a record on Youtube. But I will surely find it. Very soon I will come to Armenia, I will try to get a car there and go there.”

After his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2011 and 2012, blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and Ukraine—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan. The Minsk city court dismissed the blogger’s appeal of the Belarusian General Prosecutor’s Office decision to extradite him to Azerbaijan.

A Baku court sentenced him to three years in prison. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on September 11 signed a decree on pardoning Alexander Lapshin. On the same day, however, it became known that he had attempted to commit suicide in prison.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
