Italy to assume OSCE Chairmanship, particular attention will be paid to Karabakh conflict
Italy to assume OSCE Chairmanship, particular attention will be paid to Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

As of Monday, January 1, 2018, Italy will assume Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.    

In July 2016, this decision was unanimously approved by the 57 OSCE members. At that time, then FM of Italy, Paolo Gentiloni, had noted that the priority issue of the Italian chairmanship will be the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

He had added that special attention will be paid to frozen conflicts—including the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict—within the OSCE expanse, as well as to the migrant and refugee crisis, and the strengthening of cooperation between southern Mediterranean countries.
