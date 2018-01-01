News
Trump condemns Iran block on Instagram, Telegram app
Trump condemns Iran block on Instagram, Telegram app
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Society, Innovations

US President Donald Trump criticized the Iranian authorities’ decision to block Instagram and the messaging app Telegram in the country, reported Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

“Iran, the Number One State of Sponsored Terror with numerous violations of Human Rights occurring on an hourly basis, has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate,” Trump wrote on his Twitter account. “Not good!”

Amid ongoing mass protests in the country, Iranian authorities on Sunday blocked access to Telegram and Instagram in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
