Nikki Haley: Iranian regime is now on notice

World community is following Iran's actions towards demonstrations of its citizens and would not be silent as it happened in 2009, U.S. permanent representative to UN Nikki Haley said during UN Security Council's emergency meeting on Iran.
“They are acting of their own will, on their own behalf, for their own future. Nothing will stop Americans from standing in solidarity with them. In 2009, the world stood by passively while the hopes of the Iranian people were crushed by their government. In 2018, we will not be silent,” she said.
“If the founding principles of this institution mean anything, we will not only hear their cry, we will finally answer it. The Iranian regime is now on notice. The world will be watching what you do.”
Nikki Haley said the Iranian regime spends millions to interfere into the affairs of other countries, meanwhile, the average Iranian family is 15 percent poorer today than it was 10 years ago.
“And I call on the Government of Iran to stop censoring the voice of the people and to restore the access to the internet. Because in the end, the Iranian people will determine their own destiny,” she added.