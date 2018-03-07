YEREVAN. – The National Assembly on Wednesday passed in the second reading—and in full—the draft law on the procedure for granting pardon in Armenia.
Under this bill, the Prime Minister shall submit to the President the proposal for granting pardon.
Also, the President can no longer grant pardon on his own, and he can do this solely if there is a respective proposal by the PM.
Furthermore, even if the President does not agree with this proposal, the latter may still be accepted if the Premier submits the same proposal yet again.
The President can just return this proposal to the PM with his objections, and he can also appeal to the Constitutional Court.