YEREVAN.- Armenian President-elect Armen Sarkissiancontinues to receive congratulatory messages from his colleagues from different countries.
Presidents of China Xi Jinping, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Greece Prokopios Pavlopoulos, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of Ukraine Peter Poroshenko and Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference congratulated him.
Armen Sarkissian also receives congratulations from representatives of international organizations, state, public organizations, representatives of the clergy.