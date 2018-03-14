Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent a congratulatory message to Armen Sarkissian for being elected fourth President of Armenia.
“Armenia has an important role in peace and stability in the Caucasus region, and the stable development of your country is of vital importance,” the message reads, in particular. “Armenia is a reliable partner for Japan, and it is faithful to fundamental values such as freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law. I am glad that our countries are closely cooperating.”
And stressing the great potential of Armenian-Japanese cooperation, PM Abe expressed the hope that bilateral ties will deepen and strengthen.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev also congratulated Sarkissian.
President-elect Armen Sarkissian will assume office on April 9, at the special session of the National Assembly.