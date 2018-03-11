Interest in Stephanie Clifford, the porn star known as Stormy Daniels, is at an all-time high, and she's using it to her advantage, she told CNN after a performance Friday.
"I'm getting more dance bookings. I usually only dance once a month, and now I'm dancing three or four times a month. So that's been really great," she said.
"It's sort of been a double-edged sword where a lot of people are very interested in booking me for dancing and stuff like this," Clifford told CNN, taking away time from films and projects she's supposed to be promoting.
What bothers her, she said, is the "flat-out lies" that have been spread about her. "Like that I'm broke," she said. "I'm actually one of the most successful adult movie directors in the business."
Clifford has been in the news since The Wall Street Journal reported in January that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 weeks before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.
In her interview with CNN, Clifford wouldn't answer any questions about the lawsuit or comment on Trump or their alleged relationship.