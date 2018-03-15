The topic of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is discussed with a number of partners, spokesperson for Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

“The topic of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is being discussed with a number of our partners, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the regional countries. This is normal, it is a part of the diplomatic work,” she said.

Asked whether the meetings of Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan in Washington are connected with new circumstances in the settlement and whether a similar visit to Moscow is expected in the future, Zakharova asked to refer the question about the U.S. visit to the United States.

“As for Russia, I do not know anything about such meetings. We adhere to all our responsibilities on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement within the framework of existing agreements and are actively trying to promote a full-scale settlement of this very complex problem,” said Maria Zakharova.