Russia, Turkey and Iran need to continue their joint efforts before the complete liberation of Syria from terrorists, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

“The creation of de-escalation zones is an important step to end the civil war in Syria,”Zarif told journalists after the ministerial meeting in Astana.

According to him, the countries are trying to find a political solution to the crisis, RIA Novosti reported.

“We will continue to work and respect the sovereignty of Syria. The leaders' summit will be held on April 4 in Istanbul. We hope that further steps will be taken,” he added.

Sergey Lavrov, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu met in Astana on Friday to discuss the settlement of the crisis in Syria.