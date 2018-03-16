YEREVN.- A protest devoted to “Food Provider”Artur Sargsyan's death anniversary has kicked off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square. It is organized by the “For the Sake of the State of Armenia.”

In this regard, the organizers of the protest action issued a statement according to which Artur Sargsyan became a victim of inhuman and illegal policy.

"We will gather in Yerevan, Los Angeles and Paris on March 18 to pay tribute to Artur's memory, to promise, that we will continue the struggle of Arthur and other compatriots for the liberation of Armenia."

An event devoted to Artur Sargsyan's memory will take place in Los Angeles today .