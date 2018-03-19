YEREVAN. – Brussels Airlines, the flag carrier and largest airline of Belgium, will resume regular flights to Armenia.

The airline has been issued the respective license, and it will conduct Brussels-Yerevan-Brussels regular flights, starting from June 2, informed the press service of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia.

From June 2 to July 2 as well as between August 29 and October 27, these flights will be on Saturdays, whereas from July 3 to August 28—on Tuesdays and Saturdays.