The first data on the passengers, who were on the Yerevan-Moscow bus that collided with a truck in Russia, are known.

Voronezh Oblast (province) Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that two people were killed in this road accident. One of them is S. Sukiasyan, the alternate driver of the bus, and the other is N. Sionin, the driver of the truck.

Ten people were injured in the crash, and their full names are being ascertained.

As reported earlier, a passenger bus heading from Yerevan to Moscow and a truck collided on Tuesday at around 8:40am Moscow time, on an interstate highway in Russia.

There were 48 passengers and two drivers on the bus.

Eight passengers of the bus are hospitalized; three of them are in critical condition, and five others—in moderate condition.