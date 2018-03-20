Slovakian President Andrei Kiska refused on Tuesday to approve the new government proposed by Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, AFP reported.
Peter Pellegrini presented to Kiska a list of candidates for ministerial posts on Monday. However, Slovakian President refused to approve the list presented by prime minister, whose predecessor quit over the murder of a journalist.
As reported earlier, Slovakian journalist, Ján Kuciak, who was investigating mafia links and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová were found shot dead at their home. Murder of the journalist and his girlfriend is reportedly linked to his work.