YEREVAN.- Chairperson of the Russian State Duma's Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky, and the Committee members, who are in Yerevan on a working visit, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex Saturday.

The delegation members were accompanied by the Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan, acting Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Gevorg Vardanyan and Russian Ambassador to Armenia, Ivan Volnikin.

The Russian parliamentarians laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide memorial and also flowers at the eternal fire on behalf of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of Russia. They also observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims.

