YEREVAN.- Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received on Monday newly appointed Ambassador of Ireland to Armenia Michael Forbes (residence in Sofia) on the occasion of handing over the copies of his credentials, the press service of MFA Armenia reported.

Congratulating Michael Forbes on his appointment, Foreign Minister Nalbandian expressed hope that the newly appointed ambassador will contribute to the deepening and strengthening of the Armenian-Irish relations.

Expressing gratitude for the reception and congratulations, Ambassador Forbes assured that that he will spare no efforts to give new impetus to Armenian-Irish relations.

During the meeting, Edward Nalbandian and Michael Forbes discussed issues of bilateral agenda, touched upon measures necessary for activating political dialogue and developing trade and economic relations and emphasized the importance of fostering inter-parliamentary relations.

The sides noted that the signing of EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) can create new opportunities for both Armenia-EU relations and Armenia-Ireland bilateral relations.

Minister Nalbandian presented the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict.

