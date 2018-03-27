US President Donald Trump is “prepared to potentially withdraw” from the Iran nuclear deal if changes to the agreement aren’t made, White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said Monday, Washington Examiner reported.

“[Trump] thinks it’s one of the worst agreements the United States has ever made internationally. He is insistent on changes both at the congressional level working with Congress and also with our European partners,” Shah told reporters during the White House press briefing. “If changes aren't made, the president is prepared to potentially withdraw from the agreement.”

The president has promised to leave the Iran deal, negotiated by then-President Barack Obama’s administration in 2015, by mid-May. The U.S. is now working with Britain, France, and Germany to address Trump’s issues with the accord.