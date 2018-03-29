The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved diplomatically.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani noted the aforementioned in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku, in a joint statement for the press, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, reported Haqqin.az news agency of Azerbaijan.

“We believe that regional matters should be resolved diplomatically,” said the Iranian president. “There is no military solution.”

In Rouhani’s words, the Karabakh conflict needs to be solved by way of negotiations.

“Stability in the region needs to be strengthened with efforts by the two countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” noted the president of Iran. “We are happy that respective diplomatic efforts are being made.

“The upholding of the territorial integrity of countries, the political geography of the region is very important to us.”