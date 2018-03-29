YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received on Thursday the Minister of the National Defense of the Hellenic Republic, Panagiotis (Panos) Kammenos, the press service of the President’s office reported.

Greeting the guest and underlining that Armenian-Greek ties date back to millennia ago with numerous demonstrations of friendship, the President of the Republic assessed it natural that the high level of mutual understanding and trust is characteristic for the relations of the two peoples.

Serzh Sargsyan noted with pleasure that defense cooperation has become one of the pillars of Armenian-Greek relations.

The sides noted with satisfaction that high level visits have become more frequent during the last years.

The President recalled with warmth his state visit to Greece in 2016 and asked Minister Kammenos to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

President Sargsyan and Minister Kammenos expressed satisfaction over the current high level of defense cooperation between the two countries.

Serzh Sargsyan once again expressed gratitude to the Greek Government for the support in the spheres of military and civil education, noting that it’s a big contribution to the strengthening of friendship, since the youth who get education in Greece will foster the development of bilateral relations.

During the meeting the sides also referred to the ArmHiTech exhibition held in Yerevan, which was also attended by the Greek Defense Minister. The interlocutors assessed the exhibition a good opportunity to get acquainted with the achievements of the participating countries and to strengthen military-technical cooperation.

Panos Kammenos noted that the joint efforts with his Armenian counterpart aimed at expanding cooperation in the defense sphere continue.