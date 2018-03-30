STEPANAKERT. – Karabakh police press service made a statement in connection with a mine blast that claimed lives of three HALO Trust workers and injured two.

A Land Rover carrying five employees of the organization blew up on an anti-tank mine near the village of Nor-Ghazanchi of the Martakert region at 7:55 a.m. Thursday, the statement says.

The explosion killed residents of Stepanakert 31-year-old Pavel Hakobyan, 33-year-old Marat Petrosyan and 41-year-old resident of Kert village Samson Avanesyan. Residents of Stepanakert 31-year-old Garik Gairyan and 43-year-old Aram Mkrtchyan are hospitalized.