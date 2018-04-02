YEREVAN.- Armenian soldier Hovhannes Poghosyan, who was severely wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh by the Azerbaijani armed forces, visited today Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to his co-soldiers heroically fallen during the war.

Hovhannes Poghosyan painfully talks speaks about 19-year-old heroes, who died for the sake of the homeland. He also expressed hope that the peace, gainedat the cost of their lives, will be preserved.

“How to tell you, I cannot forget those days,” Hovhannes, who was accompanied by his mother, told reporters at the Pantheon

Serviceman Hovhannes Poghosyan was severely wounded in May 2016, at an outpost of a military unit of the NKR Defense Army. He underwent a complicated skull prosthesis surgery in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on November 1.