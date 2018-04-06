UK authorities have denied an entry visa to the niece of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal saying her visa application as it "did not comply with the Immigration Rules," Sputnik reported.

The UK authorities denied issuing a visa for Victoria Skripal on "the grounds that her application did not comply with the Immigration Rules." Following the announcement, Viktoria Skripal alleged in an interview with the Sky News that "the British must have something to hide."

The former spy's niece earlier said she had doubts that the UK government would grant her a visa. She said on Rossiya 1 TV channel's 60 minutes program on Thursday that she would like to go to Britain and take her cousin Yulia back home.

The Skripals have been treated in a UK hospital after being found unconscious on March 4 on a bench at a shopping center in the town of Salisbury. They are recovering and are no longer in critical condition.