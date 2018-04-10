YEREVAN. – The Armenia-EU contains no wording regarding the closure of the Metsamor nuclear power plant, Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian said while presenting the agreement during the debates in parliament on Tuesday.

The sides agreed to work on nuclear safety given Armenia’s peculiarities and including the IAEA standards and the EU experience.

“The talks are based on the following principle: the guaranteed capacity has to be replaced by equal guaranteed capacity. The replacement of the one of NPP’s oldest units for a new one is not willingness, but the main requirement of Armenia’s energy development strategy. The agreement the need for replacement of the old unit with new capacity to ensure the energy security of Armenia,” Nazarian said.

The Armenian parliament is debating the ratification of the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed on November 24, 2017 in Brussels.