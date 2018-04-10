YEREVAN. – Some positive changes have been recorded in Armenia’s economy during Karen Karapetyan’s tenure as Prime Minister, said political pundit Karen Kocharyan, at a press conference on Tuesday.
“An economic activity growth was recorded [in the country],” he explained. “Yes, that may be at the level of numbers and statistics; but all the same, it’s there.”
At the same time, he noted that the number of tourists visiting Armenia has grown, this contributes to an increase in the number of shops, commercial outlets and hotels in the country, and this has a positive impact on economic activity in Armenia.
And based on this, as per Kocharyan, a logical question arises: Why do you need to replace Karen Karapetyan?