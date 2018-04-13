At least seven US military aircrafts made reconnaissance flights near the coast of Syria, where the Russian air base Khmeimim and the base of the Russian Navy, Interfax reported referring to the monitoring data of Western aviation resources.
Six P-8A Poseidon maritimepatrol aircrafts deployed to Sigonella airbase on the Italian island of Sicily, as well as an EP-3E aircraft deploted to Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete made reconnaissance flights.
Meanwhile, on Thursday Sentinel R.1 aircraft of the British Royal Air Force was also sent to Syria.
As reported, UK closed airspace over the Mediterranean near its Akrotiri base in Cyprus in connection with the forthcoming “increase in military activity”.