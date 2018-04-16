The US, UK and French missile attacks on Syria separated Russia and Turkey, said French President Emmanuel Macron, Reuters reported.

“With those strikes we have separated the Russians and the Turks on this. The Turks condemned the chemical weapons,” he said.

According to French President, he was set to meet Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders, but decided to postpone his plans following chemical attack on Syria.

The president noted that to build lasting peace, one needs to dialogue with Iran, Russia and Turkey, and France’s policy is to talk to everyone.