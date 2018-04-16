Opening of a rail link between Armenia and Russia does not depend on us, former Armenian president and PM nominee Serzh Sargsyan said.

“Russia is Armenia’s main trade and economic partner, our main market. At the same time, we are linked with Russia by the only land road through Upper Lars [the only checkpoint on Georgia-Russia border]. Unfortunately, the functioning of this road is dependent on weather conditions. Sometimes the road is blocked because of bad weather,” Sargsyan explained.

The opening on a rail link connecting Russia and Armenia would be very useful, and the Armenian side is in touch with the Russian and Georgian sides on the matter, and is aware of the ongoing negotiations.

“We’ll see how it ends. We spare no effort,” Sargsyan assured.