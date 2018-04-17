YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday 9am, twelve people who were injured during Monday’s clashes in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, continue to receive treatment at Yerevan hospitals.

The Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that one of these injured is a police officer who underwent surgery, and he is in stable condition.

Doctors say the other injured are in satisfactory condition.

As reported earlier, clashes took place on Baghramyan Avenue, between the demonstrators and police, on Monday afternoon.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, jumped over the barbed wires placed by the police, and other protesters followed his lead.

Police used special means, especially stun grenades, against the demonstrators.

As a result of these clashes, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were taken to hospital.

On April 15, Nikol Pashinyan had called on people to block Yerevan’s bridges, streets, and subway on Monday.

Since Monday morning, the demonstrators closed off and marched through several streets in downtown Yerevan.

The protesters are blocking a number of downtown Yerevan streets since Tuesday morning, too.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Nikol Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on Tuesday, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.