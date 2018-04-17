YEREVAN. – Protesters led by the head of the opposition “Way Out” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) Nikol Pashinyan, surrounded the buildings of the State Revenue Committee and about a dozen other state institutions, virtually bringing the work to a standstill.

Thousands of protesters march along central streets in order to block other state institutions and organize sit-ins there.

As reported earlier, Armenian opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan has announced the start of a national velvet revolution. He urged the protesters to sit in front of the buildings not to let anyone out unless they join the rally.