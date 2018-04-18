Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the attacks on Syria will be regarded as a shameful heresy at international relations, and advised all to be sensitive to illegal interference in regional developments, IRNA reported.

Rouhani made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday.

Iran attaches importance to Turkey as a neighboring Muslim state; Rouhani said, adding that Tehran is satisfied with deepening of excellent ties between the two countries.

The recent military strike of the US, Britain and France on Syria was a shameful heresy at international organizations letting some bullying powers to invade any country they wished, Rouhani said.

During the telephone conversation, the Turkish president, for his part, said Ankara welcomes expansion of all-out relations and cooperation with Tehran.

On Syrian developments, President Erdogan said the country's territorial integrity should be respected and all should know that the country's problems should be resolved through political means and also recent developments proved the significant joint efforts of Iran, Russia and Turkey in dealing with the country's developments.

Criticizing the use of chemical weapons, he said the UN inspectors should launch their investigations and all parties should help them to attain their goals.