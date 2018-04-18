Numerous university students and schoolchildren in Gyumri on Wednesday started a march, walked toward several educational institutions in the second largest city of Armenia, and demanded from the administration of these facilities to permit other fellow students to join this demonstration against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

Small clashes are occurring between the demonstrators and police. In addition, the law enforcement detained a youth, but he was released sometime thereafter.

A protest is taking place in Vanadzor, too. Ever since Tuesday, the participants in two protest actions have joined forces. The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter in the third largest city of Armenia informed that the demonstrators kicked off their march of protest together with Zaruhi Postanjyan, chairperson of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party.

The demonstrators are accompanied by police forces. The protests have so far gone without clashes.

A protest was staged also in Armavir town where several dozen people took to the streets and called on everyone to join their movement.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s National Assembly special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.