YEREVAN. – Thirty of the 84 people who were detained Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, have been released, informed the police.

“Administrative proceedings were launched regarding 30 of them, and they were released,” the police informed. “And the remaining 54 [people] were submitted to the agency that conducts investigation, [and] on suspicion of committing a crime.”

There are also minors among those detained. One of them was kept in custody for three hours at a police station, but then was released.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan, ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.