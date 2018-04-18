Armenian Cultural Days that will be held in Malta from 18 to 30 April have kicked off.

It is for the first time that a European country is hosting such a massive event dedicated to theArmenian culture, Armenian Ambassador to Italy and concurrently Ambassador to Malta (residence in Rome) Victoria Baghdasaryan told reporters.

The Ambassador thanked President of the European Foundation for Support of Culture Konstantin Ishkhanov and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) Board, under the Executive Chairmanship of Sigmund Mifsud for organizing Armenian Cultural Days.

The event is organized by European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) endorsed by the Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Government of Malta, the Culture Ministry of Armenia, Arts Council Malta and the Valletta-2018 Foundation.

The cultural events will start with the concert dedicated to the world-famous composer Aram Khachaturian on the occasion of the 115th anniversary of his birth.

The program includes the Violin Concerto in D minor performed by the Rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts Aiman Mussakhajayeva accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, conductor is the Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia Sergey Smbatyan.

The program will also include an unprecedented concert by the prominent Armenian pianist Nareh Arghamanyan playing with the Maltese musicians. They will perform the works of the celebrated Grammy-nominated Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian, Aram Khachaturian and the famous Maltese composers.

Screenings of selected movies by talented Armenian filmmakers – the National Artist of the Republic of Armenia Artavazd Peleshyan, the National Artist of the Republic of Armenia Michael Poghosian and the young director Narek Safaryan – will be held.

Exhibitions dedicated to the great Armenian composers Komitas and Aram Khachaturian as well as “Khachkars” and “The Mystery of Stones” exhibitions will be presented.

The premiere of “Images of the Great Siege”, the symphonic cycle for two orchestras by composer Alexey Shor, which is dedicated to the Great Siege of Malta in 1565 will be held. The concert that will feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Armenia State Symphony Orchestra within the frameworks of the Malta International Music Festival. Gifted children from Malta and holders of scholarships from the “Art and Culture” Foundation from Armenia will present an exceptional concert program.

Among the participants is an Armenian dance ensemble “ARAXE” which combines traditional Armenian dances with the elements of modern choreography.

With the support of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), the best Junior Eurovision contestants from Armenia and Malta will perform. The world-famous Khachaturian Trio (Armine Grigoryan - piano, Karen Shahgaldyan - violin, Karen Kocharyan - cello) will also perform a concert program.

The Armenian Cultural Days in Malta will close with “THE MAGIC CELLO” concert which will be held in the Republic Hall of the Mediterranean Conference Center.

The Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia, winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition Narek Hakhnazaryan will perform accompanied by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of artistic director and chief conductor of the Sakhalin Symphony Orchestra Tigran Hakhnazaryan.

Monte Cristo Spirits launched a series of wine dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Maltese-Armenian diplomatic relations and the Armenian Culture Days in Malta.