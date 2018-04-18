YEREVAN. – The previously announced velvet revolution is spreading across Armenia, leader of “My Step” initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan said during a rally at Republic Square on Wednesday.

“The process has to deepen, and Serzh Sargsyan has to feel lonely in his new house,” he said, adding that many Armenians living abroad supported the protests.

This is the first movement in the post-Soviet area that is not tied to any foreign support, Pashinyan emphasized.

“This is our pride. Our movement is covered by foreign media, but not by Armenia’s Public Television,” he added.