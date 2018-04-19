YEREVAN. – “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters marched toward and entered Surmalu market in capital city Yerevan and chanted “[labor] strike” (PHOTOS).

Subsequently, they arrived in Petak market, where, however, the police had blocked its entrance. But the Pashinyan-led demonstrators broke through the police chain and approached the Petak building. Police, however, closed the doors of this market and stood in front of them.

Pashinyan informed the market workers that a rally will be held Thursday at Republic Square, the heart of Yerevan, at 7pm.

The protester had blocked the Government of Armenia Building No. 3 on early Thursday morning. Police, however, were able to clear the building entrances, during which they detained dozens of demonstrators.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan, ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.